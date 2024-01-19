Radisson Hotel Group wrapped up 2023 with exceptional growth, adding over 30,000 keys to its international portfolio of 10 leading brands through openings and signings. The group has grown its business by nearly 50% since the launch of its transformation plan in 2018.

The Group’s flagship Radisson Blu brand continued to be the largest upper upscale brand in Europe for the 12th consecutive year.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We expect 2024 to be a continuation of 2023, with slower inflation and continued investor appetite in our sector. We will continue to innovate and respond to the ever-changing environment to create more opportunities for our owners and possibilities for our guests.”

Through 2023, the group solidified its position as one of the leading international hotel groups in the Middle East with the signing of 11 hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments across the region. Radisson Hotel Group’s strategic focus remains on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia UAE.

Simultaneously, the group is making significant strides in the wider Middle East region, including Iraq, Oman, and Jordan, underlining its ambitious plan to develop more than 90 hotels across its ten distinct brands.

It also announced its ambitious goal of reaching a total of 100 operational hotels in the Middle East by 2026. Fuelled by confidence in the region's travel sector, the group continues to drive its aspirations, targeting 150 properties to be operational or under development across the Middle East by 2030.

Hotel Berlin, the group’s very first Radisson Individuals property in the German capital, opened its doors as the fourth largest hotel in the city with more than 700 rooms and suites.

The brand also made its debut in Paris and Thailand with the respective openings of Hotel YAC Paris Clichy, a member of Radisson Individuals and Lewit Hotel Pattaya, a member of Radisson Individuals.

In India, the group opened two new Radisson Individuals properties, Uday Palace Navsari, a member of Radisson Individuals in Navsari, and Palchan Hotel & Spa, a member of Radisson Individual Retreats in Manali.

In 2023, the Radisson Collection brand continued to grow from strength to strength, announcing several market debuts with key signings and openings in India, Nigeria, Egypt, and Lithuania, as well as additional properties in existing markets such as Belgium with the signing of Radisson Collection The National Hotel, Brussels.

The year also brought the highly anticipated opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Santa Sofia Milan, the second iconic property in the capital of design and fashion, and its fifth in Italy.

Following the initial announcement in May 2022, Radisson Hotel Group accelerated its global growth of the premium lifestyle art’otel brand in 2023 in partnership with PPHE. The integration of art’otel increased the group’s brand portfolio to 10 distinct brands under one overarching umbrella and offers a unique and timeless value proposition to guest and owners with its blend of art and lifestyle.

Following the acclaimed opening of art’otel London Battersea Power Station and the most recent art’otel opening in Zagreb, the brand’s pipeline consists of upcoming openings in Rome and London Hoxton.

In November, the group opened a flagship Radisson Blu property, Radisson Blu Hotel at Porsche Design Tower Stuttgart, as well as the signing of a new Radisson Blu hotel in the Triangle project in Paris, set to become the city’s new mixed-use destination.

In 2023, Radisson added nearly 40 properties to its portfolio through openings and signings. In Switzerland, the group opened the biggest hotel in Zurich.

New properties were added in the UK, and the brand also made its debut in new destinations such as the tropical island of Réunion, the “Jewel of the Danube”, Budapest and the “City of Winds”, Baku.

In India, the group strengthened its presence even further with the opening of Radisson Hotel Sonamarg as the seventh hotel in the Kashmir region.

The group’s vibrant and bold Radisson RED brand made its entry into Serbia with the signing of Radisson RED Belgrade. The Radisson RED brand also made its debut in Helsinki, the green capital of the world’s happiest country with the opening of Radisson RED Helsinki, as well as in Georgia with the Radisson RED Tbilisi and a signing in Thailand where it introduced its bold, social and hyper-connected hospitality to the popular destination of Phuket.

Resorts continued to be increasingly relevant to the group’s business, owners, and guests. New additions were made with the signing of Radisson Blu Resort, Mani in Greece, Radisson Blu Resort, Kumbhalgarh in India, and Fridays Boracay, A Radisson Collection Resort in the Philippines, as well as additions in Fiji, Turkey, and Poland, where the Group is the largest resort operator. Looking ahead to 2024, resorts will continue to play an important role in the Group’s strategic growth plan.

Radisson Hotel Group was also honoured with several prestigious awards, including being recognized as the third best employer worldwide in the Travel and Leisure industry by Forbes Magazine.

The group also received the Sustainable Business Award at the Global Travel Hall of Fame, validating the company's dedication to responsible travel and tourism. The group was also recognized at A World for Travel with the Environmental Impact Award for its role in the development of the Hotel Sustainability Basics. – TradeArabia News Service

