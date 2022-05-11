Minor Hotels, a leading hotel owner, operator and investor, will add four further new-build properties within the Middle East during 2022, including debuting two new brands to the region – NH Collection and NH Hotels.

Having already launched two new properties in the region to date this year – an Anantara in the UAE and an Avani in Oman, the group will also soon share exciting news about expanding its footprint within the region into Saudi Arabia.

Amir Golbarg, SVP Operations Minor Hotels, Middle East & Africa, commented: “Having closed 2021 with a really strong consolidated performance over what was a challenging year, 2022 has started on an equally strong footing as all the countries we are present in get back to ‘normal’ operations.

“At the same time we continue to expand our footprint, having already launched two new hotels to date this year and will debut two new brands in the region in the coming months – NH Collection and NH Hotels, in addition to soon announcing upcoming hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a country we’ve been looking to expand into.”

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Launched at the start of 2022 and just named on Conde Nast Traveler’s annual Hot List, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is the first luxury resort on Dubai’s World Islands archipelago. Located approximately 4km off the coast, the new island resort offers guests a new luxury destination in Dubai and a unique perspective on the city.

Anantara will launch its second property in the Qatar capital later this year with the opening of 222-key The Plaza Doha Anantara Hotel & Suites. The hotel is in the final stages of development in the Um Ghuwelina area of the city, approximately 15 minutes’ drive from Hamad International Airport.

The 174-key Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort is scheduled to open in Q1 2023 and will be the group’s first property in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE. Overlooking a private beach and an eco-reserve with mangroves, the resort will offer a range of luxury accommodation options including pool villas and the first Maldivian-style overwater villas in Ras Al Khaimah.

Scheduled to open in late 2024, the 233-key Anantara Sharjah Resort will be located on a prime beachfront location in Sharjah, approximately 30 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport and 15 minutes’ drive from Sharjah International Airport.

Avani Hotels & Resorts

Opened in January, the new-build Avani Muscat Hotel is strategically located in Seeb, a prime residential area at the heart of the Omani capital’s westward growth. The hotel is just 15 minutes from Muscat International Airport, adjacent to the Al Araimi Boulevard Mall and just a five-minute drive from the Mall of Muscat.

When it opens in 2024, Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort will be part of Bilaj Al Jazayer, a new waterfront leisure mixed-use masterplan. The new 110-key hotel will be located along the main boulevard of Bilaj Al Jazayer on the waterfront and will offer a selection of guest rooms and suites. The hotel will share a beach club with the adjacent Tivoli hotel within the Bilaj Al Jazayer development.

Bilaj Al Jazayer is located on the south-west coast of Bahrain and encompasses 1.3 million sq m of land with a three-kilometre beachfront. Manama, the capital and main city of Bahrain, is a 25-minute drive and Bahrain International F1 Circuit and Dilmun Waterpark are in close proximity.

Tivoli Hotels & Resorts

The 110-key Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort will be part of Bilaj Al Jazayer. Scheduled for a 2024 opening, the hotel’s facilities will include guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars and a café, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, plus spa and wellness facilities. The Tivoli hotel will share a beach club with Avani within the Bilaj Al Jazayer development.

Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites

Scheduled to open in 2025, Oaks Egypt New Capital Apartments & Suites will be located in the heart of the Egyptian New Administrative Capital bringing a total of approximately 400 apartments and suites to the market in this fast-developing new administrative and financial capital. The new-build hotel will be housed across two wings, connected centrally at the rooftop and on the ground floor with a spacious retail area.

NH Collection

Opening in October 2022, NH Collection Doha Oasis Hotel & Beach Club is in the later stages of development and will be both the first NH Collection property in the Middle East region and the first of the brand globally with a beach club. The 300-key hotel is located in the Ras Abu Abboud area along Doha’s eastern coast, midway between the city centre and Hamad International Airport, and has a rich history.

The previous Oasis Hotel, from where the new property takes its name, was in the same location and was Doha’s first ever hotel when it opened in the 1950’s. Accommodation options will include a mix of guest rooms and over 50 suites, the largest being the 332-sq-m Royal Duplex Suite.

This will be the first NH Collection to launch in the Middle East and the first outside of the brand’s traditional areas of operation in Europe and South America. NH Collection hotels are conceived for discerning travellers, whether for business or pleasure, who are looking for strategic locations in core international destinations. The brand blends thoughtful attention to detail, outstanding services, premium innovative products, state-of-the-art technology and genuine local gastronomy.

The Vyra Suites NH Collection Doha is a 228-key serviced apartment property located in West Bay, Doha’s prominent business district hosting much of the city’s most modern infrastructure. Situated amongst a plethora of commercial skyscrapers, large scale mixed-use developments and government entities, the new-build 44-storey property is comprised of 72 one-bedroom, 144 two-bedroom, and 12 three-bedroom apartments as well as a restaurant, coffee shop, fully equipped gym, indoor swimming pool, kids’ club, teens room, and a number of meeting rooms.

NH Hotels

Currently in the final stages of development, NH Dubai The Palm will open its doors in Q4 this year with 227 guest rooms and suites, in addition to 306 serviced apartments. Located on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah and within easy reach of the city’s key tourist attractions, facilities at the new-build hotel will include multiple restaurants and bars, three spa treatment rooms, a fully-equipped gym, a kids’ club and four meeting rooms.

The new 14-storey hotel will introduce new hot spots to The Palm, including a lively sports bar and a stylish rooftop bar and lounge alongside the infinity pool, all west facing and perfect for enjoying the city’s famous sunsets. NH Dubai The Palm will be the first of the brand to launch in the Middle East and will join an existing portfolio of over 240 NH Hotels properties.

