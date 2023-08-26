UAE - Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator and investor, has appointed Ramsey Saarany as General Manager of Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort.

In his new role, Saarany will lead and oversee all strategies and operations for the key resort, which is scheduled to open in Q4, within the Mina Al Arab luxury development, said a statement from RAK Properties, the developers of Mina Al Arab and the resort.

He brings with him two decades of experience in the premium hospitality industry and with a proven record of outstanding leadership.

Saarany, who holds degrees from the University of Surrey, City University London, and Cornell University in New York, has worked for the Jumeirah Group, Mina A' Salam Hotel, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, and Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa.

Since January 2022, Ramsey has been driving success as the general manager at Alwadi Hotel Doha - MGallery, in Qatar.

Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President, Middle East, and Africa for Minor Hotels, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have Ramsey Saarany, a General Manager with extensive experience, exceptional quality, and unwavering dedication, leading our exciting new resort in Ras Al Khaimah."

"I am privileged to become a part of the exceptional team at Anantara Mina Al Arab and am excited about the opportunity to bring a new level of luxury to guests in Ras Al Khaimah. I believe my personal dedication to excellence aligns well with the philosophies of the Anantara brand, and I eagerly anticipate what we can achieve at this remarkable new resort," said Saarany.

Welcoming him into the fold, RAK Properties CEO Sameh Muhtadi said: "Saarany will be instrumental in bringing to life the vision RAK Properties had when we developed Mina Al Arab, a luxury beachfront experience."

"We look forward for the resort to open in Q4 and for its first guests to enjoy the stunning beaches, mangroves and wildlife that surround the resort," he added.

