Among key hotel markets in Middle East & Africa, Jordan and Qatar realised the only month-over-month gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR) improvements, according to STR’s May 2023 P&L data release.

Jordan’s GOPPAR level reached $66.77 in May, showing a significant month-over-month increase (+34.1%). That level was 106% of what was seen in May 2022, but was down from the 369% index reported in April, STR said.

Qatar reached a GOPPAR of $37.95, down 20.9% year over year. The market, however, saw a month-over-month jump of 39% and was one of the only markets to show an improvement in the index (at 79% of May 2022 levels).

Saudi Arabia ($71.75) was the only other market to show a higher GOPPAR index over the previous month, at 102% of the 2022 comparable.

STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry.

