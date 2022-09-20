Marriott International is set to expand its portfolio in the GCC region with more than 20 new properties by the end of 2023 to meet ongoing demand.

The upcoming hospitality assets, which will add more than 5,000 rooms to the region's hotel supply stock over the next 15 months, will open in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait and Oman, the global hotel chain said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the expansion plan, Saudi Arabia will see at least six luxury properties by the end of 2023. In Qatar, 10 additions are expected over the next 15 months, six of which are slated to be unveiled ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

In Dubai, Marriott's portfolio will cross a milestone of 50 properties this year, with the opening of new assets in Palm Jumeirah, Green Community and Production City.

Marriott will also add one property each in Kuwait and Oman by the end of 2023.

The hotel chain's Middle East portfolio includes more than 150 properties with over 40,000 rooms across 21 brands, in 11 countries and territories.

The travel and tourism sector in the region has been on an upswing.

Occupancy rate across the GCC is expected to rise from 57% in 2022 to 62% in 2026, while average daily rate and revenue per available room are forecast to increase to $151 and $93, respectively, according to investment banking advisory firm Alpen Capital.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com