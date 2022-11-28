Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, slated to open in December, is set to bring an eclectic mix of new-to-the-region global dining brands, born-in-the-UAE concepts and signature offerings to its beachside location on the Palm Jumeriah.

10 distinct concepts have been thoughtfully selected to offer original flavours, new culinary experiences and endless family options to the UAE’s restaurant landscape, making the resort a highly anticipated dining destination for residents and global travellers alike on the famed West Palm Beach.

The resort will cater to all tastes from day to night, and for every occasion. From lazy lunches, mid-afternoon nibbles, sunset aperitifs and experiential dinners, the dining venues encompass flavours, influences and ideas from Japan, Italy, Peru, Mexico, Korea, the Levant and more. Rich with authenticity, culture, stories, visual artistry and unique tastes, a true culinary odyssey awaits.

Rustic, contemporary-chic trattoria Cucina, fuses old-school Italian charm with a modern edge. Guests can visit for breakfast, lunch or dinner, enjoy an early morning coffee perched at the espresso bar or linger for longer over a flawlessly made spritz in the evening.

Serving hand-made pasta with daily specials, to signature home-made, healthy sodas and pan-fried pizza, Cucina delivers an authentic taste of Italy. Guests can explore the deli brimming with fresh produce and premium Italian products, many of which are available to purchase – think beautiful, freshly baked focaccia and stunning schiacciata.

Gelateria by Cucina, the in-house ice cream parlour, dessert bar and gelateria, will serve a rainbow array of the silkiest, most tantalisingly flavoured gelato. Here the traditionally made yet innovative gelato includes standout savoury flavours including utterly indulgent limoncello and caviar, fragrant San Marzano tomato finished with floral basil olive oil and creamy gorgonzola, walnut and aged balsamic.

With a name inspired by the Windstream that passes through Europe and North Africa and into the Levant, Levantera, will showcase a Mediterranean menu richly influenced by Greek, Turkish, Middle Eastern, Moroccan, Egyptian, French and Spanish cuisines. The all-day venue effortlessly channels the natural beauty of the Mediterranean and is the ideal destination for families with a designated kids buffet and focus on health and sustainability.

A much-anticipated international import of renowned Peruvian Nikkei rooftop restaurant, bar and lounge, Above Eleven will mark the brand’s first foray outside of Asia early 2023. Bringing a unique blend of Peruvian spirit, Japanese precision and effortless New York soul, the restaurant’s jaw dropping open-air rooftop location and panoramic Dubai skyline views will set the tone for sundowners and after dark vibes.

Set to open later in 2023, the resort’s flagship global restaurant Smoki Moto Dubai will be the first high-end Korean steakhouse in the city. The vibrant, urban design will encapsulate the energy of Korea’s mega cities, paired with cutting-edge dishes bursting with bold flavours.

Guests can while away both the day and night at funky American, Caribbean and Latino-inspired concept MYAMI Pool Bar & Lounge. This is the place for good times with great food, drinks, and music with impressive mixologist-made cocktails, bites, swim-up bar and glamorous South Beach Miami mood.

Menu highlights include tropical fruit-filled acai bowls, loaded Wagyu beef burgers and tender lobster rolls, among others. Bringing cool Miami vibes to Dubai, beachside spot Bal Harbour Beach boasts spectacular scenery and luxurious sun loungers, serving lite dishes and tropical inspired drinks.

An enticing combination of sand, sea, superb food, easy sipping drinks and a sensational beach backdrop make a meal at Mexican - American restaurant Señor Pico a must. The popular beach restaurant stays true to its San Francisco roots serving up fuss-free comfort food and craft drinks from its unforgettable location.

An oasis of beautifully designed calm, the Lobby Lounge will provide a warm welcome at all times of day and is the ideal place for guests to settle down to work or simply switch off and relax. Lobby Lounge boasts a bespoke food and drinks offering, including the resort’s signature tea and coffee experience and an exquisite cakes and patisserie menu brimming with fresh from-the-oven pastries, made-for-Instagram tarts and mouth-watering desserts; the chocolate ravioli takes centre stage.

The hotel’s tenth venue is expected to be unveiled in the new year. A much-loved and missed UAE-born, multi-award-winning, high-end restaurant will re-open its doors with the added promise of award-winning entertainment and an exclusive outdoor terrace.

Guests can discover dining at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah using More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s innovative online dining platform and loyalty programme. Created to help guests maximise their dining experiences at Marriott properties around the world, More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy enables diners to explore the culinary options on offer at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah ahead of their visit and both earn and redeem points while dining.

The More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy app provides direct access to the brand’s impressive portfolio of 370-plus UAE-based restaurants, lounges and bars, allowing users to easily access key information – opening times, directions, dress codes, book their table, search for the perfect place to eat based on lifestyle and dietary preferences, view images of the venues and browse menus. In addition, app users are able to redeem instant vouchers, avail unique deals, unlock discounts and benefit from exclusive offers.

