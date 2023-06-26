Marriott International, a global hospitality company, has announced five deal signings in Africa under its Protea Hotels by Marriott brand at the recent Africa Hospitality Investment Forum in Nairobi.

The signed projects reinforce the company’s commitment to expanding its presence across the continent and highlight the demand for the Protea Hotels by Marriott brand.

“Protea Hotels by Marriott has a long-established legacy in Africa, and we are excited to further strengthen the brand’s footprint in the continent with these five signings,” said Karim Cheltout, Regional Vice President - Development, Africa & All-Inclusive, EMEA at Marriott International. “While we continue to see demand for new build opportunities, the brand is seeing an uptick in conversion projects where developers are looking to rebrand their existing property into a Protea Hotel.”

Protea Hotels by Marriott is a leading hospitality brand in Africa and one of the most widely recognized across the continent. With properties in primary and secondary business centres and desirable leisure destinations, the brand remains a popular choice for travellers into Africa. In line with brand standards, the five projects will feature modern facilities, proactive and friendly service and consistent amenities such as full-service restaurants, meeting spaces and well-appointed rooms.

Marriott International’s current portfolio in Africa features nearly 140 properties and more than 24,000 rooms across 20 countries and 19 brands.

Protea Hotels by Marriott represent more than 40 percent of Marriott International’s portfolio in Africa with over 60 properties and more than 6,500 rooms in operation across nine countries.

The projects announced during the African Hotel Investment Forum are:

Protea Hotel by Marriott Serowe, Botswana

Marriott International expects to grow its presence in Botswana with the signing of Protea Hotel by Marriott Serowe in collaboration with Letsatsi Partners. Slated to open in 2026, the hotel is anticipated to feature 155 guest rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, fitness centre, swimming pool and multiple meeting rooms. Protea by Marriott Serowe will be situated near the Khama Rhino Sanctuary in Serowe, between Gaborone and Orapa, one of the world’s largest diamond-producing mines.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Bahir Dar, Ethiopia

Protea Hotels by Marriott is expected to make its debut in Ethiopia with the opening of Protea by Marriott Bahir Dar. The conversion deal was signed with Blue Nile Resort Hotels PLC to rebrand its Blue Nile Resort to a Protea Hotel following a full renovation. The property is expected to be rebranded to Protea by Marriott Bahir Dar by 2025 and will offer 127 guest rooms and suites, multiple dining outlets, a fitness centre and nearly 1,000 sqm of meetings and event space. The hotel is situated next to Lake Tana and a short distance from Blue Nile River.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Zanzibar Stone Town, Tanzania

The company signed an agreement with Parklane Holdings Zanzibar Limited to convert its existing property to Protea Hotel by Marriott Zanzibar Stone Town. The project, which is anticipated to open as a Protea Hotel by the end of 2023, is located in Stone Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most popular tourist areas in Zanzibar. Plans for Protea by Marriott Zanzibar Stone Town include 26 guestrooms, an all-day dining restaurant and a rooftop bar.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Abuja Jahi, Nigeria

Projected to open in 2027, Protea Hotel by Marriott Abuja Jahi, Nigeria will consist of 144 guestrooms, two food and beverage outlets, a swimming pool and meeting facilities. The hotel will be situated in the developing district of Jahi which is located northwest of Abuja’s city centre and will be close to Gwarinpa and Jabi, two prominent commercial areas. Protea Hotel by Marriott Delta is a franchised property owned by Gold Reef Hotel Limited and will be managed by BON Hospitality West Africa Limited.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Delta, Nigeria

The company signed an agreement with Dutch Gate Hotel & Suites Limited to convert its existing property to Protea Hotel by Marriott Delta. The property is expected to open as a Protea Hotel in 2024 with 108 rooms, four food and beverage outlets, meeting facilities, a fitness centre and swimming pool. Protea Hotel by Marriott Delta, Nigeria will be situated in Warri, a major oil and gas hub in the South region of Nigeria. Protea Hotel by Marriott Delta is a franchised property owned by Dutch Gate Hotel & Suites Limited and will be managed by BON Hospitality West Africa Limited.

