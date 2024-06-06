Makkah: The Makkah Chamber of Commerce is actively contributing to improved preparedness for this year's Hajj season by streamlining the licensing process for investors in the accommodation and hospitality sector.

The licensing process is facilitated through the chamber's Joint Operations Center, which is dedicated to these industries.



The center aims to address challenges faced by investors. It accomplishes this by providing advisory services and outlining the most relevant competencies and opportunities within the field.

The scope of the accommodation and hospitality sector encompasses investments in tourist lodging, travel agencies, tourism services, lodging establishments, and tour guides.