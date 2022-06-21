UAE - Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty has been appointed by wasl Asset Management Group for the sales of 1 Residences, a ready-to-move-in signature luxury residential complex within wasl1 master development.

Headquartered in Dubai, Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty focuses on residential and commercial luxury sales and leasing, luxury property management, institutional investments, and luxury project developments in the UAE and beyond.

As the flagship residential complex in wasl1, the dual-tower 1 Residences project features beautifully appointed apartments ranging from one- to three-bedroom units.

It is also home to a unique array of world-class amenities and facilities managed by wasl, including an outdoor 340-m jogging track and a vast outdoor swimming pool that overlooks incredible views of the city’s skyline, stated the developer.

The well-designed complex has been envisioned to meet the most discerning demands of potential investors and new homebuyers, offering a ready-to-move-in development in the heart of the city.

Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty Chairman and CEO George Azar said: "Several initiatives from the UAE government in providing unrivalled stability to weather globally impactful events have turbocharged an influx of new investors."

"The continued global interest in Dubai will result in the rise of real estate assets designed specifically for new home-owners and investors, especially those that are of high-quality and are ready to be occupied. Through 1 Residences, the developers have created an environment that appeals to those looking for an immersive living experience with excellent connectivity," he stated

According to Azar,1 Residences is located in the heart of wasl1 and offers its residents superb access to both old and new Dubai.

Buyers will not only be pleased by the investor-friendly elements of the development but will also enjoy the benefits of tailored financing options and interior-design packages offered through preferred partners, he added.

