Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, the UAE’s only Polynesian-themed resort, has reported a positive commercial performance in 2023, with increased demand, interest, and bookings from across leisure, MICE, and corporate segments.

It is conveniently located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and features expansive outdoor spaces, world-class facilities that include seven meeting rooms, and the Tamure Ballroom that can accommodate up to 700 guests.

Lapita said there was a noticeable uplift in interest in corporate customers, wedding bookings, and leisure bookings across 2023.

It saw more than a 40% increase in corporate, government, and business customer inquiries hosting more than 150 unique events and meetings from diverse sectors such as hospitality, F&B, technology, sustainability, and diplomatic missions.

Lapita also hosted over 35 wedding ceremonies and receptions as well as birthdays, with the resort providing the perfect backdrop and luxury experience for every type of memorable occasion.

Its ability to tailor rates with access to Dubai Parks and Resorts also enabled it to offer a competitive range of price points and customizable experiences.

Launch of Lu’WOW Weekender Concept

2023 saw the launch of Lapita’s new homegrown concept, the Lu’Wow Weekender re-defining the essence of a family brunch in the UAE.

This new Polynesian-style weekend festival featured resort-wide scavenger hunts, themed brunches, live entertainment, interactive games, and competitions.

With each Lu’WOW weekend inspired by a unique theme, such as Halloween, Festive, Smurfs 65th Anniversary, Lapita saw high levels of occupancy and interest from UAE residents and international tourists, including the key demographic markets being India, the UK, and other GCC countries.

Faiek El Saadani, General Manager of Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts said: “Lapita has always been an incredibly unique property renowned for its blend of luxury, Polynesian culture, world-class facilities, and unparalleled guest experience.

“As part of Dubai Parks & Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination, 2023 was a truly standout year for the Lapita team, with strong demand from a diverse range of customer segments helping cement our position as one of the UAE’s most in-demand multipurpose resort destinations.

“We look forward to continuing to innovate and enhance our product, service, and offering as a one-stop-shop for every type of leisure and business guest seeking a different type of hotel experience.”

Lapita’s dedication to sustainability and commitment to responsible hospitality saw the launch of a number of impactful initiatives that pioneering eco-friendly practices without compromising on luxury.

From implementing advanced hydroponic farming systems for onsite organic produce cultivation to innovative water bottling and recycling programs, the resort led the industry in promoting sustainable tourism.

Lapita holds the prestigious Green Key Certification, which guides every decision made across operations, further validating its eco-friendly practices.

It is also home to 90 solar panels, harnessing the power of renewable energy to heat water in guests’ rooms and power outdoor lighting, ensuring sustainable practices extend throughout the property.

Lapita has also installed electrical vehicle (EV) charges on the property, further reinforcing its eco-friendly practices and contributing to a greener future.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).