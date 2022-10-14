Kuwait Hotels Company said that its subsidiary, Safir International Hotel and Resort Management, has signed a contract to operate and manage Safir Hotel in Egypt's Marsa Matruh governorate.

The financial impact of the 10-year contract is forecast to reflect starting as of the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 until Q1 of 2033, according to a statement to Boursa Kuwait on Thursday.

It is worth noting that in the first half (H1) of 2022, Kuwait Hotels registered net profits of KWD 304,650, down 26.10% when compared to KWD 412,120 in the year-ago period.

