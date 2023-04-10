Knight Frank Middle East, a leading global real estate consultancy, has announced a collaboration with Pan Kingdom Holding, a renowned infrastructure holding company based in Saudi Arabia that will focus on asset management services for a newly-constructed 2,000-room hotel in Makkah.

The partnership aims to cultivate new hotel assets in the kingdom in alignment with the 2030 vision, said a statement from Knight Frank.

For over 126 years, the leading consultancy continues to expand its impressive global footprint to now include 384 offices, in over 51 territories, employing more than 16,000 real estate professionals.

In the Middle East, Knight Frank has strategically positioned offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Doha where the group provides integrated residential and commercial real estate transactions, consultancy and management services across the Middle East.

Turab Saleem, Partner & Head of Hospitality at Knight Frank Mena, expressed excitement at the collaboration, stating that with 20 years of asset management experience in the region, Knight Frank Middle East is eager to contribute to the success of the project.

"This collaboration will see Knight Frank not only overseeing the hotel project but also providing expertise in brand development and business planning for Pan Kingdom’s growing hospitality portfolio," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).