Kempinski Hotels, the Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group, has appointed Timur Sentuerk as the new chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East & Africa, thus overseeing from now on a fast-growing region of strategic significance for the group. He will also be a member of the Management Board.

An industry veteran, Sentuerk brings with him a 30-year impressive track record of delivering operational and financial performance to his new position.

He is a strong hospitality leader who has worked with iconic hospitality brands such as Langham Hospitality Group, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, and others.

A passionate, dynamic and entrepreneurial hotelier, his expertise spans new business development, operational excellence, and asset management while working within Asia-Pacific, Middle East, USA, and Europe, said the top hospitality group.

In his career, Sentuerk has gained diverse experience across a variety of companies within the industry, including privately-owned, joint ventures, start-ups, publicly listed companies, and state-owned enterprises.

He joins Kempinski Hotels from his most recent role as Chief People Officer at Pure Data Centres in London, a private equity funded start-up, where his mission was to ensure consistency and excellence in service delivery, operations and the internal management process, with strong focus on people and quality.

This diverse background has equipped Sentuerk with the skills to promote growth among established organizations, turn around and enhance operations, and lead hotels to peak performance, it stated.

Lauding the appointment, Bernold Schroeder, the Group CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, said: "Throughout his career, Sentuerk has amassed great operational and corporate leadership experience and possesses a strong understanding of the global luxury hospitality operations and stakeholder relationships driven by his tremendous passion for people."

"As we will see new hotel openings and takeovers in the EMEA region in the near future, Timur is joining us at an important point in our journey, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).