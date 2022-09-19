Kuwait - Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the opening of its first Grand Hyatt hotel in Kuwait. A 302-room luxury property, Grand Hyatt Kuwait, is situated at 360 Mall – one of the nation’s most immersive luxury, leisure and lifestyle complexes.

It is the sixth property under the Grand Hyatt brand in the Middle East and the 29th Hyatt branded hotel in the region.

Infusing regionally inspired art with modern interior design, Grand Hyatt Kuwait is the ideal destination for guests to discover the country's cultural, entertainment, and artistic offerings.

Grand Hyatt Kuwait represents a new era of progression and innovation in luxury tied to the government’s Vision 2035, which aims to boost tourism through innovative and sustained investment in hospitality infrastructure, said the statement from Hyatt Hotels.

Offering business travelers, leisure guests and locals a superlative selection of world-class culinary and leisure experiences the hotel features four unique restaurants, a fitness center, a premium spa and a variety of elegant event spaces, it stated.

Speaking at the launch, Federico Mantoani, general manager at Grand Hyatt Kuwait, said: "We are thrilled to open the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Kuwait, and we look forward to welcoming guests seeking a memorable experience from this magnificent destination."

"We offer global travellers superior hospitality services against a backdrop of majestic architectural design coupled with world-class culinary, leisure and entertainment experiences under one roof; a truly distinctive proposition," he stated.

In addition to being centrally situated in the heart of the 360 Mall extension, the hotel also conveniently connects to one of the country’s premier event venues, The Arena Kuwait, which features 38,750 sq ft of indoor multifunctional spaces.

Situated adjacent to the Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait, owned by the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex, the hotel welcomes guests to a world of entertainment in a one-of-a-kind setting, noted Mantoani.

According to him, the luxury property features 302 contemporary guestrooms and suites, including 192 Grand Rooms, 47 Grand Club Rooms, 34 Grand Club Suites with breathtaking views, 23 guestrooms and suites uniquely designed with private landscaped garden terraces, and eight Junior Suites.

"Grand Hyatt Kuwait’s elegantly designed rooms feature signature wooden parquet flooring, large-scale contemporary artwork, marble in the restrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and thoughtfully planned dressing spaces," he explained.

A major highlight is the luxurious and expansive 2,798-sq-ft Presidential Suite, with private elevator access, that provides guests with an exclusive arrival experience. Located on the highest floor, the lavish suite offers extraordinary views of the Kuwait skyline with two bedrooms and three ultra-spacious living areas, said Mantoani.

Inspired by the country’s legacy of sailing, dhow building and pearl diving, Grand Hyatt Kuwait pays homage to the country’s iconic location and traditions, while presenting contemporary aesthetics to create a captivating setting for guests, he added.

Grand Hyatt Kuwait is well positioned as a culinary destination in itself, housing an eclectic array of gastronomic concepts and featuring a selection of contemporary Arabian, European and Asian-infused cuisines.

Liberté, a modern brasserie rooted in classicism, but reimagined through innovation; where the food is ingeniously brought to life through culinary creativity and conveyed with a sense of fresh and spirited feminine energy.

’Stambul, a Turkish lifestyle-dining venue celebrating the famed influences of Ottoman cuisine, where classic dishes are reinterpreted and delivered spontaneously and theatrically.

"Mei Li, a fine dining Pan-Asian restaurant where the food provides the narrative for an explorative journey through the Imperial Palaces of old Beijing, serving Far Eastern recipes inspired by the most popular dishes served over centuries.

Saheel Lounge, a distinctive lobby lounge ideal for socializing in a casual yet refined setting. A tone-setting experience enriched with breathtaking works of art," explained Mantoani.

According to him, Grand Hyatt Kuwait boasts 30,000 sq ft of meeting space across eight venues, including a grand ballroom designed for weddings, conferences, grand galas and cocktail receptions, with a hosting capacity of up to 1,560 guests. A team of talented event planners and banqueting services are available to assist with every bespoke occasion, he added.

Also the new property caters to the 'wellbeing' of its customers, stated the top official.

The tranquil Noor Spa is curated as a journey of rejuvenating therapies and treatments that embody a sense of mindfulness and self-awareness. Offering a luxurious and relaxed setting with six treatment rooms, it treats guests to indulgent skincare and body treatments, with well-known revitalizing products from Barcelona and Paris, he added.

