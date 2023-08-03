Hilton has announced plans to open over 50 new hotels across 10 of its brands in Saudi Arabia, making the kingdom the company’s largest pipeline market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Hilton has accelerated its growth strategy in Saudi Arabia in recent years, announcing multiple signings as the company works towards its plans to increase its portfolio to more than 75 trading properties across the country, said a statement.

The latest of these signings include Conrad Hotels & Resorts' entry into the heart of the Saudi capital with Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley, which is set to open in 2025. Hilton’s growth continues in secondary cities, with the recent signings in Abha, Hilton The Point Residences and Canopy by Hilton The Point, both due to open in 2026.

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, said: “Saudi Arabia’s rapid evolution continues to provide exciting growth opportunities for Hilton, and we’re working closely with our owners to introduce more award-winning hospitality brands in existing and new locations throughout the country. These latest signings are strong examples of our diversified growth in up-and-coming, large-scale developments such as Laysen Valley in Riyadh and our commitment to unlock tourism potential in the secondary cities.”

With plans to more than quadruple its presence in Saudi Arabia over the next few years, Hilton is working closely with leading owners and developers to enhance business and leisure travel destinations throughout the country.

Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley

In partnership with Mashareq Investment, Hilton plans to bring its second Conrad Hotels & Resorts property to Saudi Arabia. The 170-key Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley will bring the brand’s bold design, impactful experiences, and curated contemporary art to inspire travellers throughout their stay.

Featuring world-class amenities, purposeful service and guest facilities, the modern, luxury hotel is expected to open in 2025 opposite the city’s diplomatic quarter at the heart of the Laysen Valley development, one of Riyadh’s most prominent high-end, mixed-use real estate projects.

Hilton The Point Residences and Canopy by Hilton The Point

Hilton also signed two hotels under the flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand and the lifestyle Canopy by Hilton brand in the city of Abha, at the ‘Abha Terraces’ project. Both properties were signed with with Real Estate Development Fund Company, a fund made up of unit-holders from Sedco and the Tourism Development Fund and managed by Saudi Fransi Capital. The announcement also follows the signing of Hilton´s Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Tourism Development Fund to develop iconic leisure tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Due to open in 2026, Hilton The Point Residences and Canopy by Hilton The Point will offer a number of state-of-the-art facilities and feature a combined total of 250 guest rooms, suites, and residences. The shared amenities are complete with an indoor pool, fitness centre, spa, multiple dining outlets, and a children´s pool and kids club. The two properties are adjacent to a mixed-use urban centre less than 10 minutes from Abha International Airport, which will include waterparks, entertainment venues, live shows, entertainment-led food and beverage outlets, adventure activities and other leisure amenities.

Canopy by Hilton Porta Jeddah

Expected to open its doors in 2028, Canopy by Hilton Porta Jeddah will feature 183 guest rooms and 55 residences, as well as world-class F&B outlets including a specialty restaurant, a rooftop concept – a signature feature of Canopy hotels – as well as a fully equipped fitness centre, an outdoor swimming pool, and nearly 300 square metres of meeting space. The property will also include Canopy Central, a relaxing leisure and retail space with various zones adapted to the needs of guests throughout their stay. Embracing the energised Canopy by Hilton brand style, Canopy by Hilton Porta Jeddah Gateway will deliver a locally-inspired, elevated stay experience, complete with sophisticated interiors and bespoke dining options.

Latest Hotel Signings for Saudi Arabia include:

• Waldorf Astoria Diriyah – the iconic 200-guest hotel, expected to open in 2028, will be located in a prime position within Diriyah, surrounded by high-end restaurants, luxury retail stores, residences, art galleries and museums.

• LXR Hotels & Resorts Diriyah – this secluded retreat, expected to open in 2026, will house 80 immaculately designed guest rooms and enchanting villas, offering Diriyah visitors a lush escape of tranquility and relaxation.

• Canopy by Hilton Al Khobar Ajdan Waterfront – The 120-guest room hotel, expected to open in 2026, is ideally located on the corniche, adjacent to Boulevard Ajdan, the high-end shopping and entertainment destination.

• DoubleTree by Hilton Jeddah Al Andalus Mall – the 164–guest room hotel attached to the Jeddah Al Andalus Mall is due to open next year.

• DoubleTree by Hilton Jeddah Al Marwah – this 178-guest room hotel will be located within close proximity to the King Abdulaziz International Airport, and on the corner of the bustling Hira Street.

• Hampton by Hilton NEOM Community – expected to open later this year, Hampton by Hilton NEOM Community will feature 201 guest rooms.

• Hampton by Hilton Hafr al-Batin –will feature 150 guest rooms and is due to open in 2026.

Hilton currently operates 16 hotels in Saudi Arabia, including Waldorf Astoria Jeddah – Qasr Al Sharq, Conrad Makkah, and Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences.

