Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences, situated on the shores of Dubai Creek, the city's old trading route and historical landmark, officially opened its doors following the signing of an agreement between Hilton and West F5 Investments, with Aleph Hospitality taking the helm as the hotel operator.

Ushering a transformative addition to old Dubai’s ever-evolving locale, Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences is the first opening within the “Jewel of the Creek” development, a prominent project by Dubai Developments in the heart of Deira featuring an array of shops and restaurants, promising to redefine creekside living in the heart of the city.

A newly built tower comprising 180 fully serviced hotel & residence units, Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences is located on the waterfront promenade of the Jewel of the Creek and features meticulously designed apartments and penthouses providing breathtaking views of the city skyline and a glimpse of the old and new Dubai.

With a choice of studio hotel apartments, one and two-bedrooms and a three-bedroom duplex penthouse, the hotel & residences with floor to ceiling windows come with a fully equipped kitchen along with appliances and fixtures that offer a comfortable city living.

Guests and residents have full access to the building’s fitness center, featuring an indoor gym, steam sauna, and indoor jacuzzi, while a sun-soaked spacious outdoor pool overlooking Dubai’s beautiful skyline, complete with a pool bar and a kid’s pool offers an ideal setting for sun lounging.

In addition, Serein Restaurant & Lounge, Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences’ all-day dining venue offering international cuisine, is one not to miss. Featuring both an indoor and outdoor seating, plus large cabanas set on the terrace, Serein offers an expansive view of the city skyline and Dubai Creek, and is set to be ‘one of the city’s best places to watch the sunset’.

"We are delighted to open Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences, the very first to open in the "Jewel of the Creek" development, which is set to become the new cultural, social, and business hub of Dubai," said Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences General Manager, Anders Johannesson. “We look forward to welcoming guests to the property, where they can enjoy a prime location, comfortable living and a range of amenities and services.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).