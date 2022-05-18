MANAMA: The Gulf Hotels Group (GHG) is open to exploring more business ventures with N&G Company, Gino Holding – a diversified business with assets of more than 180 million euros.

This has emerged after Farouk Almoayyed, chairman of Gulf Hotels Group, confirmed yesterday that the two sides have signed a 10-year agreement under which the group will operate the Gulf Aquamarine Hotel in Tbilisi, a four-star property.

Speaking during a ceremony held at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa in the presence of Gino Holding chairman Dr Nodari Giorgadze, Mr Almoayyed commented: “This hotel will set a solid foundation for the groups’ global expansion plan; we’re here to build great experiences and what would hopefully be the beginning of promoting tourism and economic exchange between Bahrain and Georgia.”

He added that having become the first local hospitality group to operate in Europe, GHG considers Georgia as a threshold to accessing the European market.

“We expect that the hotel, along with the adjacent Gino Paradise water park and wellness centre, will become a popular destination for Bahrainis as Tbilisi is serviced by Gulf Air and the direct flight is only 3 hours.”

The strategic partnership will deliver international levels of hospitality to Dr Giorgadze’s Georgian operations and will focus on increasing tourism from key Gulf countries into Georgia.

Gino Holding’s ventures includes hotels, aqua parks, restaurants, residential complexes, renewable energy facilities and agricultural facilities.

Dr Giorgadze added, “This is my first venture with Gulf Hotels Group and I am confident that they will make a major contribution to the success of my Georgia project and possibly the first of many business ventures between both groups.”

GHG will provide their trademark Bahraini hospitality and renowned restaurant operations to the new venture.

The Gulf Aquamarine Hotel offers 218 spacious apartment style rooms and features an all-day dining restaurant and an upmarket Lebanese restaurant, and adjoins the Gino Paradise water park, featuring multiple pools and water slides, numerous food and beverage outlets and luxurious wellness centre and health facilities.

The hotel offers stunning views over Tbilisi Reservoir and is located a short 20-minute drive from the heart of the bustling capital or 15 minutes from Tbilisi International Airport.

In addition to the wide range of leisure facilities available at the complex, guests can also enjoy a variety of water sports activities and nature walks.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).