Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh and the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) have signed agreement to launch joint activation campaigns, offer appealing deals and design captivating experiences to showcase the kingdom as a top tourism destination.

The partnership will involve the sharing of insights, ideas, and experiences.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai by Swen Ehlender, Director of Marketing at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, and Munirah Abanomy, Head of Marketing Partnership for Middle East and Africa.

The MoU falls in line with the hotel’s endeavours to collaborate with the Saudi tourism entity to achieve mutual goals and support efforts aimed at establishing Saudi Arabia as a premier destination in the region.

“The Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh is delighted to conclude such an agreement with STA’s Middle East and Africa Business sector, with the hopes of forming a prosperous collaboration to promote Saudi tourism, lure tourists from nearby markets, and offer a tourism experience that rises up to what the Kingdom’s guests expect from the leading, globally renowned hospitality brand, “Four Seasons” said Swen Ehlender.

“This agreement emphasizes once more STA’s keenness to sign partnerships with leading companies and global hotel chains to attract tourists from markets in the region and fulfil the aspirations of visitors who come seeking the world’s finest hotels,” said Abdulkarim Aldarwish, STA’s President of Middle East & Africa Markets.

