AL-BAHA — The Charitable Society for Honoring the Elderly (Ikram) announced the completion of the Ikram National Resort project in Al Baha, which is the first of its kind for the elderly in the Kingdom. This is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to improve the services for the care of the elderly and this coincides with the International Day of Older Persons, which falls on Oct. 1.



Abdul Rahman Abu Riah, executive director of the society, said that the Ikram Resort would provide comprehensive health, social, and psychological care services for the elderly, based on the society’s belief in the importance of caring for the elderly and making available all sorts of services for them in the best possible manner.



He said that the resort project has been constructed on an area spreading over 23,000 square meters and includes in its first phase a guest house building, mosque, theater for events and activities, health and sports club, outdoor walkway, central restaurant, library, pharmacy, and clinics.



Abu Riah noted that the lofty mission of the society is to make available high-quality care services in addition to providing primary home care and accommodation for those elderly people who do not have a breadwinner in the region.

