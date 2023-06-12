Egypt - Akam Al-Rajhi Developments has signed a cooperation protocol with IHG Hotels and Resorts to manage and operate the VOCO hotel within the D.O.S.E project.

Akam Al-Rajhi’s first business in Ras Al Hikma will be the first hotel to hold this brand in the world for hotels on the Mediterranean coast.

CEO of Akam Al-Rajhi, Edris Mohamed, and Chairperson of IHG Hotels and Resorts in India, Middle East and Africa, Haitham Mattar, signed the contract, in the presence of Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa.

Chairperson of Akam Al-Rajhi, Essam Mansour, stated that the company’s strategy and plans during the coming period depend on expansion in the best vital areas in Egypt, which aligns with the country’s development plans, especially in coastal and new cities, which will directly contribute to place Egypt on the global tourism map and achieve sustainability in the region.

Mansour explained that Voco Hotel and Resort comprises 300 rooms, chalets, and twin houses, directly on the beachfront from the seashore in the front part of the project.

Mohamed said that the D.O.S.E project is the company’s first business in the Egyptian market, adding that cooperation with IHG Hotels and Resorts Group constitutes a real attraction factor of the project to provide a distinguished hospitality experience.

He elaborated that more than 60% of the project units are sea view, 30% have a full sea view, and 10% of the units only on the lakes and swimming pools, in addition to the presence of 30 tourist caves including private swimming pools.

