Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has unveiled an exceptional calendar for H1 2023 featuring an impressive line-up of over 70 exhibitions, conventions and conferences to be held across the two venues, DWTC and Dubai Exhibitions Centre (DEC) located at Expo City Dubai.

The events spanning sectors like healthcare, food, energy, tourism, transport and technology are set to further boost DWTC’s contribution to Dubai's economy and reinforce its status as a global hub for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said, "As a global MICE industry leader, DWTC stands as a testament to Dubai's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. In 2024, our focus is on growth and expansion – with both our venues, the DWTC and DEC, gearing up to host a series of high-profile and transformative events. We look forward to the introduction of new exhibitions such as FESPA Middle East, as well as welcoming back prestigious legacy events including Arab Health, Gulfood, Arabian Travel Market and many more. These major exhibitions and ground-breaking conferences and conventions are poised to propel Dubai's reputation as a leading global business and tourism destination.”

In addition to showcasing an impressive roster of business events, DWTC continues to serve as a versatile world-class venue, hosting corporate meetings, sports and entertainment events. These diverse events contribute significantly to Dubai's vibrant citywide calendar.

DWTC’s content-rich calendar will feature some of the world’s leading events such as: Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT) (9 - 11 January), Intersec (16 - 18 January), World of Coffee Dubai (21 - 23 January), Arab Health Exhibition and Congress (21 January - 1 February), UAE International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) (6 – 8 February), Gulfood (19 – 23 February), World Police Summit (WPS) (4-6 March), Dubai Derma (5 -7 March), Middle East Energy (16 – 18 April), Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference, (GISEC) (23 – 25 April), World Art Dubai (2 – 5 May), Arabian Travel Market (6 – 9 May), CABSAT Middle East (21 – 23 May), The Hotel Show (4 – 6 June).

FESPA, a global federation championing the wide format printing community since 1962, is gearing up for its inaugural venture into the Middle East with the FESPA Middle East event scheduled from 29 January to 1 February at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. This marks a momentous expansion for FESPA, renowned for its pivotal role in providing essential printing information and organising impactful events that fuel innovation and collaboration within the industry.

Making a robust return, Gulf Pack & Gulf Print, the pre-eminent print technology sourcing show in the MENA region for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs), is set to take place from 9 – 11 January. The event explores the latest industry technology and solutions while addressing the evolving needs of the printing industry in the region. Exhibitors will be unveiling their latest machinery, materials, and software launches to buyers.

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT), one of the Middle East and Africa region’s biggest scientific and medical events is back from 9 – 12 January. Last year’s event welcomed 1,147 companies from 82 countries and saw business deals signed totalling AED 6.12 billion. The 29th edition provides a platform for the entire pharma value chain and highlights the latest technologies and solutions in the pharmaceutical sector.

Intersec, the leading global emergency services, security and safety event, takes place from 16-18 January, marking a milestone 25 years of Intersec in the region. At this silver, jubilee edition, delegates can expect an incredible event, with over 1,300 exhibitors, and 12 packed halls across three action-packed days of trading, networking and learning.

Brewing excitement for its third edition from 21-23 January is the World of Coffee Dubai, the region’s premier coffee trade show. Organised by DXB LIVE in partnership with The Specialty Coffee Association, the show first opened its doors in Dubai in 2022 impressing visitors with the Roaster Village, Cupping Room, the UAE National Championships, Brew Bar and SCA Community Lounge. The 2024 edition blends these favourites alongside lectures, presentations and more than 20 workshops. The trade show floor of 300+ exhibitors provides a place for buyers and sellers to meet, network and form new business relationships.

Concluding the month, from 29 January to 1 February, is the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress. This legacy event is the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region. The event last year contributed to US$1.81bn of business on its show floor. Now in its 49th year, the event is set to welcome over 3,450 exhibitors from 70+ countries, including influential leaders from healthcare and government, managers of hospitals and clinics, clinicians, dealers and distributors, technologists, and investors.

In swift succession, DWTC hosts the UAE International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) from 6-8 February. The world’s largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition is now in its 24th edition. The conference theme focuses on Education and Innovation Transfer and promises to leave a lasting impression on dentists, dental specialists, hygienists, technicians, radiologists, students, dental association members, ministry representatives, manufacturers and suppliers from around the world.

Offering a taste of the latest trends in the world of F&B is DWTC’s flagship event Gulfood. The industry’s largest and most influential annual trade show in the world is back from 19-23 February. This superb five-day event covers the entire food and beverage industry, offering over 1 million sq. ft. of products and innovations on display. This renowned trading platform offers numerous opportunities to network, form new business relationships, sign deals, announce new products and developments.

The March calendar unfolds with the International Congress of Endocrinology (ICE) 2024 on 1-3 March. The three-day congress is a unique opportunity to explore the ‘Future of Endocrinology’ through an extensive and comprehensive programme featuring a variety of session formats and presentations from leading experts from the region and the world.

This will be followed by the World Police Summit (WPS) on 4-6 March. Organised by Dubai Police, WPS is an important platform for the world’s law enforcement authorities to converge. The 2024 event, themed ‘Uniting Global Forces for a Safer Tomorrow,’ draws prestigious forces from the FBI, NYPD, Interpol to the Australian Federal Police and Korean National Police Agency. The event welcomes metropolitan police forces from 138 countries. Furthermore, the leading gathering ground for the cybersecurity community worldwide, the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) will be taking centre stage from 23 to 25 April.

The well-renowned global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East, Arabian Travel Market will be making its much-anticipated return from 6-9 May.

Meanwhile, CABSAT Middle East, serving as a platform for the global media, content broadcast, satellite and entertainment will be making its mark once again from 21-23 May.

Adding to vibrant roster of upcoming events, the Middle East’s flagship event for the burgeoning hospitality industry, The Hotel Show, is confirmed to take place from 4-6 June.

“Dubai’s upcoming events season is shaping up to be one of the busiest not only in the region but also on a global scale. As international business communities converge to conduct trade, network and foster collaboration, we are on track for substantial growth in business tourism, solidifying DWTC's pivotal role as a catalyst for Dubai's economic success," Julfar added.