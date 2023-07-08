Intersect by Lexus – Dubai, a fine dining venue at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), will close its doors on July 31, 2023, after eight years.

“Over the years, we have brought an exceptional range of Japanese-fusion cuisine to our guests, which was complemented by a calendar of unique social experiences and brand activations. We have enjoyed welcoming like-minded guests to come and experience the essence of Lexus in an enjoyable social setting,” said Saad Abdullah, general manager, marketing, Al-Futtaim Lexus.

Intersect by Lexus New York was also shut down last year.

With a floorspace of 1,800 sq ft across two floors, the Dubai venue also hosted small to medium-sized events.

The venue played a vital role in bringing communities together at the intersection between art, music, architecture, automotive and dining as well.

Since opening its doors in 2015, the venue has launched multiple customised events, from art exhibitions, social occasions boasting exceptional music and live entertainment, and CSR initiatives such as a partnership with UAE Food Bank to distribute food to those less fortunate.

