Qatar - Double Tree by Hilton has announced the opening of its new property Executive Apartments Hotel, located at the intersection of C-Ring Road and Salwa Road in Doha, Qatar.

The hotel features 257 units of one- and two-bedroom suites, with spacious balconies, living and dining areas and a separate fully equipped kitchen.

The hotel has a signature restaurant, La Serre, an elegant bistro and boulangerie as well as Moods, a Rooftop restaurant and lounge, SPA with 6 full massage suites, ladies and men salon and a fully equipped fitness centre with outdoor rooftop swimming pool.

