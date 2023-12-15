DIRIYAH — In a significant move towards sustainable and culturally rich hospitality, Diriyah marked the start of its first-ever Bashayer event on Wednesday with the groundbreaking of three luxury hotels — Aman, Oberoi, and Six Senses, all located within the heart of Diriyah.



These developments, integral to the Wadi Safar masterplan, highlight Diriyah's dedication to eco-friendly and culturally authentic hospitality, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.



The opening day of Bashayer showcased further advancements in Diriyah's transformation.



The newly unveiled Eastern Gate and Wadi Safar Experience Center add to the allure of the area, enhancing its accessibility and visitor experience, and reinforcing Wadi Safar's position as an innovative hub of tourism within Diriyah.



A focal point of the day's events was the update on the Royal Diriyah Golf Club.



This project, featuring a course designed by golfing legend Greg Norman, revealed the completion of its first nine holes and a cutting-edge driving range, cementing Diriyah's aspirations to be a top global destination for golf enthusiasts.



The establishment of the Royal Diriyah Equestrian and Polo Club, with the attendance of polo star Nacho Figueras, marked a significant advancement in creating a global equestrian center.



This world-class facility, poised to host a variety of international equestrian events, is a testament to Diriyah's growing status as a premier destination for sports and leisure.



This event, overseen by Minister of Tourism and Diriyah Company Board Member, Ahmed Al Khateeb, signifies a key moment in Diriyah's ongoing development.



It celebrates the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia's founding city and outlines a future of sustainable, luxury urban living, embodying the principles and ambitions of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

