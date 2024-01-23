Saudi Arabia - Boutique Group, a hospitality company fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is set to architecturally transform Jeddah’s Al Hamra Palace into a luxury hotel under a new partnership.

The group that develops historic and cultural palaces into ultra-luxury boutique hotels, has partnered with international architecture design firm, OBMI, alongside the world-renowned French interior designer Jacques Garcia, as part of the project’s design consortium.

Al Hamra Palace, which was built as royal residence for King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, was converted into a royal hospitality palace, hosting guests including presidents of Arab and Islamic nations, leaders like Richard Nixon, Diana – Princess of Wales, and the current King Charles.

Nestled along Jeddah's corniche, the palace reflects a fascinating mix of traditional architecture inspired by Islamic Hijazi with Neo-classical elements. The influence can be seen in its arched gateways, slanted roofs and a facade crafted from Riyadh stone.

Mark De Cocinis, CEO of Boutique Group, commented: "Partnering with entities that share our visionary ethos, unwavering commitment to intricate storytelling, and profound attention to the most nuanced details is not merely an imperative, but an exquisite manifestation of our relentless pursuit of excellence.

“Working with internationally renowned design firms like OBMI and Jacques Garcia is an important and essential step in developing the project following the highest standards of development and sustainability while staying true to the rich cultural roots of Al Hamra Palace."

Douglas Kulig, Chief Executive Officer of OBMI, said: "We are honoured to work alongside Boutique Group to breathe new life into one of the most prominent landmarks of regal hospitality in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Our design pays homage to the original structure featuring traditional Hijazi architecture.”

Garcia said: “My inspiration stemmed from the existing Islamic architecture of the palace combined with the marvellous essence of old Jeddah and its Hijazi influence. Fusing these elements to reflect oriental elegance while adding diverse colours and luminous shades, which flow seamlessly in this elegant and expressive masterpiece.”

