The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has officially unveiled its Holiday Homes services, enabling property owners and hotel management companies to lease residential units for short durations.

The move represents a flexible and innovative alternative to conventional contracts. Moreover, ADTD offers meticulous inspection and classification services for registered units, distinguishing between criteria for touristic and luxury accommodations.

This stringent oversight guarantees that owners and operators adhere to the stipulated regulations and standards governing the operation of Holiday Homes. The overarching objective is to expand the range of lodging choices available in Ajman, thereby enriching the experience of visitors and improving the quality of life for residents and tourists alike.

Overseen by ADTD, the Holiday Homes services provide clear and proactive guidelines and procedures, exceeding customer expectations and fostering an environment that expedites service completion while maximizing customer, societal, and visitor happiness. The department's service system encompasses all the necessary information and documents to simplify and streamline these procedures, catering to customer needs through the provision of forms, notifications, and accompanying decisions.

Registration for Holiday Homes permits will commence in the department's electronic services system during the first week of June 2023. Interested owners and companies must submit specific documents to avail themselves of the service.

Applicants are required to access the electronic services website of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, furnish the necessary data, attach the required documents, and remit the applicable fees. Upon completion of these steps, an electronic permit will be issued, mandating its clear display within the designated unit.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, underscored the immense significance of this development as a pivotal milestone in the ongoing endeavours to establish Ajman as a preferred destination for tourists.

Alhashmi emphasized the anticipated impact of these services, which will offer a diverse array of accommodation options tailored to meet the varying needs of visitors, thereby attracting a larger influx of tourists to Ajman. With the provision of well-organized holiday homes that are easily accessible for booking, the primary objective is to enhance the well-being of the community and guarantee an exceptional experience for discerning tourists in search of a high-quality lifestyle.

The tourism sector in Ajman is experiencing steady growth, boasting a host of attractions such as natural reserves, hotels, resorts, restaurants, traditional markets, and recreational facilities that cater to the preferences of both local and international visitors.

By implementing Holiday Homes services, Ajman aims to further elevate its tourism sector, attract a larger influx of visitors, and meet the accommodation expectations of those seeking holiday homes during their stay. The development of tourism in Ajman places great emphasis on sustainable practices, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the support of local communities and businesses.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).