Address Grand Creek Harbour, a hotel draped in luxury but built for relaxation, is set to become the first five-star hotel to the picturesque surrounds of Dubai Creek Harbour when it opens in December.

Formed by two tall towers of 53 and 65 floors each, Address Grand Creek Harbour houses 223 luxurious hotel rooms and suites along with 794 serviced apartments. The towers are connected by an iconic observation bridge designed by the Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, linking the residences to the hotel and creating an architectural spectacle at the edge of Dubai Creek Harbour.

The stunning property rests on the harbourside boulevard looking at the scenic views of old Dubai on one side and the majestic skyline of new Dubai on the other.

Dubai’s newest destination, this stunning waterside retreat’s rooms are each beautifully appointed to provide the highest levels of comfort and convenience during your stay. The décor exudes modern opulence, while smart technology puts every request at the guest’s fingertips – and all this done with sustainability at its heart. Gaze from your room’s window and be captivated by the sun setting behind the Burj Khalifa, or the enchanting charm of boats passing on the water.

Explore the very best of the city from Address Grand Creek Harbour, located a short ride away from Dubai International Airport. The hotel is directly connected to a waterfront promenade about to burst into life with a range of entertainment, retail, restaurants, and other amenities. A gentle stroll along it will see you glance in one direction to enjoy the majestic backdrop of Dubai’s roots, while look towards Downtown Dubai and you will capture the energy and passion which has gone into one of the world’s most forward-thinking locations.

Along with the breath-taking city views and relaxed ambience, this prestigious property is perfectly positioned to deliver the recharge and rejuvenation that guests desire. The Spa, Fitness Centre, and an infinity pool cater for all levels of activity, while dedicated areas like Qix Club, Qix Teens, Kids Pool and Splash Pad for the young guests allow the whole family to enjoy their time away. A stylish Club Lounge will entitle guests to a number of exclusive benefits, enhancing any stay.

Dining options are extensive, offering a unique experience no matter what your palate. A vast selection of internationally inspired dishes can be found at The Restaurant which oozes refinement and luxury, while Cigar Lounge offers an opportunity to enjoy premium beverages in a relaxed, social setting. Indulge in light bites and nibbles along with fresh coffee at The Patisserie or spend the day soaking up the sun with the most incredible backdrop at Luma Pool Lounge.

