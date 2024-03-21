Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) emphasised the importance of empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities, specifically those with Down syndrome, to help them reach their full potential, enabling their integration into society.

This, ZHO said, can be achieved by creating inclusive environments that value diversity and provide equal opportunities for them. This includes enhancing access to resources, removing societal barriers, and implementing policies and practices that ensure equal opportunities for employment, education, and social participation for people of determination in general, especially those with Down syndrome.

On World Down Syndrome Day, observed on 21st March each year, the organisation stated that it provides services to 279 students enrolled in its care and rehabilitation centres across Abu Dhabi.

ZHO noted that early intervention programmes, such as speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and special education, can assist individuals with Down syndrome develop the necessary skills for communication, self-care, social interactions, and academic learning.

Abdullah Al Hammadi, ZHO Secretary-General, stated that celebrating World Down Syndrome Day aims to spread awareness and support for individuals with Down syndrome, recognise their unique abilities and strengths, and enhance social integration and acceptance.

Additionally, World Down Syndrome Day provides an opportunity for people worldwide to come together and show their support for those affected by this condition.

"By increasing our understanding of Down syndrome, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and accepting society for everyone. Al Hammadi pointed out that empowering and integrating People of Determination into society through their involvement with external community members and enhancing their self-confidence are among the goals pursued by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination," he added.