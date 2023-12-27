UAE-based medical services firm Response Plus Holding has designated an acting chair following the resignation of Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath Pokkinari Hashim as head of the board of directors.

Vice Chairman of the Board, Muhammad Munir Muhammad Yaqoob Hayat Khan, has been appointed to take over the role until a new chairman is elected, according to a disclosure on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday.

Hashim had stepped down from the position this month. He will continue to serve as a board member, the filing also confirmed.

The company, which provides onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE, reported a net profit of AED26.6 million ($7.2 million) for the first six months of the year, up by nearly a third from a year earlier.

