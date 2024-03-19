ABU DHABI - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group and the UAE-based Pharmatrade today announced the opening of Pharmatrade’s Abu Dhabi Logistics Centre.

Through this new logistics centre, the company plans to ramp up the storage and distribution of its Pharmaceutical and Medical Device range of products to serve the UAE’s healthcare sector.

The expansion of its business over the last 13 years, since opening its Logistics Centre in Dubai Investment Park 1, prompted Pharmatrade to invest in a new logistics centre in KEZAD.

KEZAD Logistics Park Phase 5, which houses Pharmatrade’s Logistics Centre, is a cluster of temperature-controlled, Grade A industrial warehouse facilities with modern specifications that offer several different configurations to meet client needs and boost logistics efficiency.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said, “Pharmatrade is a well-known and trusted brand in the supply and distribution of lifesaving pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. Their expansion into KEZAD’s warehousing portfolio gives them the ability to reach their consumers using our state-of-the-art infrastructure.”

“Efficient and congestion-free access to Khalifa Port and Abu Dhabi International Airport allows companies within our Pharmaceutical ecosystem to cost-effectively source their raw materials and supplies from international markets.”

Konstantinos Petridis, Managing Partner - Pharmatrade LLC, said, “Through our KEZAD Logistics Centre we will be fully covering the supply of pharmaceutical and medical device products to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, for both government and private sector. We consider it our prime responsibility to provide our principals wide geographical coverage, rapid delivery, sufficient company stock, and competitive credit policy.”

“We established this logistics centre in KEZAD because of the advantages that bring us closer to achieving our goals. The integrated infrastructure and services at competitive prices and the flexibility of warehouse design enhance our aspirations for further expansion, with the opportunities to reach new customers thanks to KEZAD’s strategic location and integrated transportation and logistics network.”

The company is making continuous investments to ensure the availability of Pharmaceutical and Medical Device products to all patients in the UAE and to avoid any shortages of life-saving or non-life-saving drugs represented by it.

Pharmatrade is a partnership between Hussain Al Nowais and Konstantinos Petridis, established in 1977. It is a leading distribution company in the UAE supplying a comprehensive range of medical and pharmaceutical products from over 30 multinational companies in the healthcare field.

Headquartered in Dubai, the company has extensive offices and warehousing facilities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Pharmatrade Group comprises five affiliated companies – Pharmatrade LLC, Symed LLC, Medysinal FZCO and Community Health Solutions LLC, all focused in different areas of the Healthcare sector.