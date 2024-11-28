Egypt - During the 5th Annual Egypt Healthcare Authority Forum, held in the New Administrative Capital, Takeda Egypt, in collaboration with the Egypt Healthcare Authority, announced key developments toward establishing an Integrated Practice Unit (IPU) for oncology care in Egypt.

This announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in March of this year, formalizing the strategic partnership to enhance the healthcare system for oncology patients in Egypt. At the forum, the outcomes of the successful collaboration between the Egypt Healthcare Authority and Takeda Pharmaceuticals were shared, and Dr. Samy Khalil, General Manager of Takeda Egypt, was honored for his pioneering contributions to improving Egypt’s healthcare system.

The IPU is a multidisciplinary team dedicated to providing comprehensive care for oncology patients, adhering to global standards. Operating under unified management, the team will measure both outcomes and costs while sharing responsibility for patient results. The IPU is envisioned as a model for similar units to be established within the Healthcare Authority’s facilities across Egypt’s governorates. It will also focus on continuous training for healthcare providers to ensure specialized, effective patient care.

The forum also highlighted a recent visit by representatives from The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, a leading cancer hospital within the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), to the Ismailia Medical Complex, managed by the Egypt Healthcare Authority in Ismailia Governorate. The visit, which took place earlier in November as part of a broader collaboration between Egypt and the NHS, included a three-day workshop with 14 international experts, conducted both in-person and virtually, to train Egypt Healthcare Authority professionals.

In his opening remarks, Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairperson of the Egypt Healthcare Authority and Supervisor General of the Universal Health Insurance Project, emphasized that the establishment of the Integrated Practice Unit (IPU) at the Ismailia Medical Complex represents a pioneering initiative for public-private sector integration. He explained that the unit serves as a sustainable and scalable model for cancer care within the Healthcare Authority’s system. El-Sobky also highlighted the importance of the partnership with Takeda in developing the healthcare sector’s infrastructure, enhancing oncology care standards, and supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 strategic goals.

Professor Mark Saunders, Consultant Clinical Oncologist at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We hope our collaboration with NHS Global and the EHA on their Integrated Practice Unit initiative will contribute to a national uplift in cancer care within Egypt. The Christie NHS Foundation Trust has been involved in assessing and reviewing current cancer service delivery within the EHA healthcare system. We were greatly impressed by the enthusiasm and dedication of all attendees and noted their outstanding commitment to delivering the best possible patient-centered care.”

Samy Khalil, General Manager of Takeda Egypt, expressed pride in the partnership with the Egypt Healthcare Authority, underscoring the role of public-private partnerships in enhancing the healthcare system in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030. Khalil added that the collaboration includes developing training programs on the latest oncology treatments and establishing an Integrated Oncology Practice unit within the Healthcare Authority’s facilities. He also acknowledged Stellar Consulting Solutions for their role in the successful execution of the project.

The forum was attended by several prominent divs, including Amir Telwany, Executive Director of the Egypt Healthcare Authority, Hidenori Nishi, Chairman of the Japan Business Association, Shigeo Nishizawa, Managing Director of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Egypt, Mamdouh Al-Arabi, Member of the Egyptian-Japanese Business Council, as well as representatives from the government and private sectors. This attendance underscores the significance of the partnership in enhancing Egypt’s healthcare system.

Through continued collaboration and advanced medical innovation, Takeda aims to improve public health, deliver exceptional medical care, and foster a positive, sustainable transformation within Egypt’s healthcare sector.

