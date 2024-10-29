The View Hospital, in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, has announced a groundbreaking achievement, having successfully performed the first full-thickness corneal graft transplant surgeries (penetrating keratoplasty) in Qatar’s private healthcare sector.

Performed by a highly skilled team from the Ophthalmology Department at the View Hospital, these complex procedures involved replacing the damaged cornea, offering patients suffering from corneal disorders a chance to regain their sight.

Corneal transplant surgery is a highly specialised and delicate procedure that involves the full-thickness transplantation of the cornea to replace damaged tissue, allowing for the restoration of sight in patients with severe corneal conditions. These surgeries were performed using state-of-the-art technology, further positioning The View Hospital as a leader in innovative medical care.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of The View Hospital, said: “The successful corneal transplants reflect the skill and dedication of our medical team, marking a significant advancement in the range of specialised healthcare services now available in Qatar’s private healthcare sector. Restoring vision for these patients has been incredibly rewarding, and we look forward to continuing to offer life-changing treatments at The View Hospital.”

This milestone is a testament to The View Hospital’s commitment to providing cutting-edge care and advancing medical treatments in the field of ophthalmology. It solidifies the hospital’s role as a pioneer in Qatar’s private healthcare sector, as it consistently strives to enhance patient outcomes and ensure the best possible results for patients in Qatar and the region.

The hospital is an affiliation between Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, and Cedars-Sinai. It is a modern healthcare institution that focuses on world-class clinical excellence with a mission to become the hospital of choice, providing the highest, measurable care to its clients. Building on its clinical excellence and international partnership approach with Cedars-Sinai, The View Hospital delivers outstanding clinical expertise through highly experienced multi-disciplinary professional teams and systems.

With 240 single private suites, 10 operating rooms and 23 intensive care beds, The View Hospital provides primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services.

