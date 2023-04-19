Qatar - Aspetar and Brazil's Internacional signed an agreement to enhance the exchange of knowledge, research and innovation related to sports medicine, Qatar's specialised orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital announced Tuesday.



Aspetar Director General Mohamed Khalifa al-Suwaidi said the hospital was excited to partner and present its world-class medical expertise to the prestigious Brazilian club. Aspetar's mission is to ensure the health and well-being of athletes, he added, expressing the aspiration to look forward to working closely with Internacional to help them achieve their goals on and off the pitch.



President of Internacional Alessandro Barcellos said the Brazilian club is excited to benefit from Aspetar's extensive experience to develop innovative strategies that improve the health and performance of the players and to contribute to the advancement of the sports medicine community in South America.



This partnership represents a milestone in the pursuit of excellence and paves the way for a fruitful and long-term co-operation between Internacional and Aspetar, he said.



Barcelos hailed the unprecedented co-operation as a confirmation of the commitment of both parties to excellence and the firm belief in the power of cross-border partnerships to advance progress and innovation in the medical and sports fields, with Aspetar playing a key role in providing high-quality sports medicine services to a group of elite athletes and clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, the Algerian national team and other clubs and teams worldwide.



Accredited by FIFA, International Olympic Committee and many other sports and health organisations, Aspetar is a widely recognised global reference in the prevention and treatment of injuries, as well as the rehabilitation of injured athletes.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).