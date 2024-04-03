Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar landmarks lit in b...
HEALTHCARE

Qatar landmarks lit in blue to mark Autism Awareness Day

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

World Autism Awareness Day was created based on a proposal submitted by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, to the United Nations in 2007

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 3, 2024
QATARHEALTHCARE
PHOTO
As the world observed Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, Qatar joined the global community in raising awareness and understanding about autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In Qatar, some of the participants joined the campaign by Illuminating their buildings in light blue, the colour most commonly associated with Autism Awareness Day and autism awareness.

The 2015 Building (Qatar Foundation Headquarters) was lit up in blue to mark World Autism Awareness Day, an initiative led by Renad Academy. Other Qatar Foundation buildings were also lit in blue, including the Education City Stadium, Sidra Medicine, and Qatar National Convention Centre.

World Autism Awareness Day was created based on a proposal submitted by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, to the United Nations in 2007, and since 2008 it has taken place every year on April 2.

Through awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and community events, Qatar aims to enhance understanding and acceptance of individuals with autism, emphasizing their unique strengths and abilities. By fostering a more inclusive society, Qatar endeavors to ensure that individuals with autism have access to the support and resources they need to lead fulfilling lives.

Through education, advocacy, and support, Autism Awareness Day aims to promote early diagnosis and intervention, increase access to services and resources, and foster a more inclusive society where individuals with autism can thrive and reach their full potential.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Oman inks pact with Sri Lanka in tourism field

Oman inks pact with Sri Lanka in tourism field
Oman inks pact with Sri Lanka in tourism field
EQUITIES

Muscat Stock Exchange registers second-biggest monthly gain in GCC during March 2024

Muscat Stock Exchange registers second-biggest monthly gain in GCC during March 2024
Muscat Stock Exchange registers second-biggest monthly gain in GCC during March 2024
SME

Dhofar Islamic introduces the SME Business Banking Account in Oman

Dhofar Islamic introduces the SME Business Banking Account in Oman
Dhofar Islamic introduces the SME Business Banking Account in Oman
DIPLOMACY

Oman and Sweden discuss Gaza’s conflicts

Oman and Sweden discuss Gaza’s conflicts
Oman and Sweden discuss Gaza’s conflicts
ELECTION

Kuwait cabinet urges voter turnout for upbeat future

Kuwait cabinet urges voter turnout for upbeat future
Kuwait cabinet urges voter turnout for upbeat future
CONFLICT

Israel army implicates Hezbollah in UN peacekeepers' wounding

Israel army implicates Hezbollah in UN peacekeepers' wounding
Israel army implicates Hezbollah in UN peacekeepers' wounding
CONFLICT

Bodies of foreign aid workers killed in Gaza strike to be repatriated

Bodies of foreign aid workers killed in Gaza strike to be repatriated
Bodies of foreign aid workers killed in Gaza strike to be repatriated
EQUITIES

Foreign and Gulf funds steer Qatar Stock Exchange to negative trajectory

Foreign and Gulf funds steer Qatar Stock Exchange to negative trajectory
Foreign and Gulf funds steer Qatar Stock Exchange to negative trajectory
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Middle East non-oil growth is robust amid diversification focus: PwC

2.

Crypto derivative options platform Deribit moves global HQ to Dubai

3.

Aramco says Fadhili gas plant expansion to be complete before 2027-end

4.

Egypt's inflation expected to remain high in near term: IMF

5.

ADQ's new holding company Arcera targets doubling revenue in 5 years

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: QC, MoL examine perspectives on mandatory health insurance system

2

PHCC adopts ambitious goals for healthcare quality in Qatar

3

Qatar: Aamal Company announces strategic partnership between its subsidiary, Aamal Medical, and Gleamer

4

Ginkgo Biosecurity launches pathogen monitoring centre in Doha

5

Qatar to launch 3rd National Health Strategy this year

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

INFLATION

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks
VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ACQUISITION

Alternative asset manager Lunate acquires 40% in ADNOC's pipeline assets

Alternative asset manager Lunate acquires 40% in ADNOC's pipeline assets
Alternative asset manager Lunate acquires 40% in ADNOC's pipeline assets
POWER

Empower says demand for cooling has risen 54% in five years

ECONOMY

Egypt’s non-oil business conditions continue to decline - PMI

EQUITIES

Emaar the Economic City names Abdulaziz Alnowaiser as new CEO

LATEST NEWS
1

Sterling finds some stability above seven-week lows vs dollar

2

Turkish Airlines introduces 'passports' for pets

3

Kenyan doctors reject government's offer to end strike

4

Airbus delivered 142 airplanes in the first quarter -sources

5

Companies plan to modernise offices: Cisco study

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds