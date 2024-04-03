Qatar landmarks lit in blue to mark Autism Awareness Day

As the world observed Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, Qatar joined the global community in raising awareness and understanding about autism spectrum disorder (ASD).



In Qatar, some of the participants joined the campaign by Illuminating their buildings in light blue, the colour most commonly associated with Autism Awareness Day and autism awareness.



The 2015 Building (Qatar Foundation Headquarters) was lit up in blue to mark World Autism Awareness Day, an initiative led by Renad Academy. Other Qatar Foundation buildings were also lit in blue, including the Education City Stadium, Sidra Medicine, and Qatar National Convention Centre.



World Autism Awareness Day was created based on a proposal submitted by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, to the United Nations in 2007, and since 2008 it has taken place every year on April 2.



Through awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and community events, Qatar aims to enhance understanding and acceptance of individuals with autism, emphasizing their unique strengths and abilities. By fostering a more inclusive society, Qatar endeavors to ensure that individuals with autism have access to the support and resources they need to lead fulfilling lives.



Through education, advocacy, and support, Autism Awareness Day aims to promote early diagnosis and intervention, increase access to services and resources, and foster a more inclusive society where individuals with autism can thrive and reach their full potential.

