Muscat – The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate General of Khoula Hospital, on Sunday launched several health initiatives to be implemented at Khoula and Al-Nahda hospitals over the next one year.

These initiatives were chosen to address existing challenges in the sector and reduce waiting time for various medical services at these hospitals.

The launching ceremony was held under the patronage of H E Dr Hilal Ali Hilal al Sabti, Minister of Health, in the presence of Undersecretaries in the Ministry of Health and Dr Siham bint Salem al Sinani, Chair of the University Medical City.

One of those initiatives targets to conduct 12,000 MRI scans at Khoula Hospital over the next one year. This focused-drive will reduce the waiting time for MRI appointments to less than four weeks, compared to up to 16 months experienced in 2021 and 2022.

The ministry also made arrangements for 1,000 tonsil and adenoid removal surgeries; 1,000 knee replacements; and 1,500 cataract surgeries within one year.

MoH has decided to activate the operating rooms in the Day Care Building at Khoula Hospital to facilitate these procedures, an official informed.

As per the plan, the waiting time for knee replacement surgeries will be reduced from 700 days to 120 days, while the waiting time for cataract operations will be reduced by 50%, the official added.

One of the eight announced initiatives is also for the reduction of waiting time for endoscopies. The ministry has decided to expand the endoscopy unit at both Khoula and Al-Nahda hospitals from one room to three in order to shorten the waiting period from one year to two months.

In the second phase of this initiative, waiting time will be further reduced to four weeks for routine appointments.

Among the other initiatives is the activation of the evening clinic for the Dentistry and Oral, Maxillofacial Surgery Department at Al-Nahda Hospital.

More than 900 patients will be treated over three months, which will bring down the waiting time for emergency cases to a maximum of two weeks, and less than six weeks for routine appointments.

Dr Rashid al Alawi, Director General of Khoula Hospital, explained that these initiatives play a significant role in encouraging innovation and improving operational efficiency.

“This is in line with the long-term national goals for a healthy and sustainable society as envisioned in Oman Vision 2040,” he added.

