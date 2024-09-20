Raysut, Dhofar- The Dhofar Pharmaceutical Industries Factory was officially inaugurated yesterday, with an investment exceeding RO15mn. The ceremony was honoured by the presence of His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and His Excellency Dr. Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Minister of Health, among other distinguished guests.

The factory, which employs advanced German technology, specialises in the production of intravenous solutions and kidney dialysis solutions. Built over 22,000 square metres, it aims to fulfil both local and regional pharmaceutical needs, bolstering drug security and supporting the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

With a production capacity of 15 million units of intravenous solutions and 2.3 million units of kidney dialysis solutions annually, the facility is set to address the local health sector’s needs and reduce the country’s reliance on imported products. The factory is expected to play a vital role in stabilising local prices, mitigating the impact of global market fluctuations, and advancing the local pharmaceutical industry through innovation and research.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

