ABU DHABI -- Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft to co-develop an advanced ‘Population Health Intelligence’ framework - a world’s first true learning health system.

The framework aims to create a true learning health system capable of continuously predicting, preventing, and responding to public health challenges.

The MoU was signed by Ibrahim Al Jallaf, Executive Director of Digital Health at DoH, and Naim Yazbeck, Country General Manager from Microsoft UAE.

Around the world, fragmented data systems and reactive models are failing to meet the rising demands for treating complex chronic conditions. Therefore, Abu Dhabi is taking a bold step forward, turning billions of data points into life-changing insights driven by AI and advanced analytics into actionable interventions at the individual and population level.

The ‘Population Health Intelligence’ framework is built on two interconnected pillars: First is “Predict” by establishing a digital twin of Abu Dhabi that consolidates clinical, behavioural, environmental and demographic data into a unified view, enabling AI to proactively detect and address health anomalies for early investigation.

Second is “Prevent and Act” by deploying AI-powered, context-aware recommendations tailored to population, district, and individual levels; simulate the future impact of interventions; and enable coordinated response based on real-time feedback.

DoH guarantees that all patient data will be handled with the utmost confidentiality and security against any unauthorised access and breaches.

Commenting on the announcement, Al Jallaf said, “Abu Dhabi is proud to lead the charge in redefining what health systems can achieve when informed by data-led insights, and driven by purpose.”

Yazbeck stated, “This collaboration reflects the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and cloud technologies in solving some of the world’s most pressing healthcare challenges. By enabling secure, real-time insights across population-level data, we are partnering with the DoH to build the digital foundations of a more predictive, personalised, and resilient healthcare system.”

DoH will share relevant insights and innovations from this collaboration in the public domain, supporting the development of similar models worldwide.



RM