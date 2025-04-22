A Foundation has renewed the one-year enrollment of 300 indigent residents of Kwoi in Jaba Local Government Area into the Kaduna State Contributory Health Scheme, administered by the Kaduna State Health Management Authority (KADCHMA).

The health insurance enrollment drive, held at the Foundation’s headquarters in Samban Gida, Jaba Local Government Area, was officially flagged off by the founder, Captain Caleb Danladi Bako, who emphasised the importance of universal healthcare access, particularly for the poor and underserved.

The health scheme provides a basic health benefits package covering both preventive and curative services for enrollees at accredited public and private health facilities in the state.

Speaking at the event, Captain Bako said the initiative was part of the Foundation’s commitment to alleviating the burden of healthcare costs for vulnerable groups.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap in access to healthcare for the less privileged in our communities,” he stated, adding that, “no one should suffer simply because they cannot afford medical care.”

The Director General of KADCHMA, Malam Abubakar Hassan, who was represented by the Head of Administration and Finance, Mallam Suleiman Abubakar, commended the Foundation for its strategic partnership, describing the gesture as a model for other well-meaning individuals and organisations to follow.

He noted that the scheme is designed to ensure that all citizens of Kaduna State, regardless of their social or economic status, can access quality healthcare.

Also speaking, the National President of the Ham Development Association, Reverend Jerry Andrew, praised the initiative as a significant step for the Ham people. He urged other elites from the region to support similar development-oriented efforts.

Some of the beneficiaries—many of whom are elderly, widows, orphans, and persons with disabilities—expressed deep gratitude, offering prayers for God to bless and reward the founder.

The Caleb Danladi Foundation continues to champion initiatives in education, health, and youth empowerment across Southern Kaduna, with this latest health intervention further consolidating its impact on humanitarian service.

