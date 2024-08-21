Muscat – The Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has appealed to individuals with A negative blood type to donate urgently.

In a statement, DBBS said, ‘Due to a significant reduction in the levels of blood group A- we urge blood donors to donate blood at the Central Blood Bank in Bausher as soon as possible. The stock of this type is only enough for one day.’

The blood bank is open from 8am to 8pm, Saturday to Thursday, and from 8am to 2pm on Friday.

Appointments can be made through WhatsApp – 94555648 – or by calling 24591255/24594255.

