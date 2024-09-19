Salalah: Dhofar Pharmaceutical Industries Company opened a new pharmaceutical plant in Raysut Industrial City in the Wilayat of Salalah, on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in the presence of Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Minister of Health and a number of officials.The RO 15 million-pharmaceutical plant aims to enhance drug security in the Sultanate of Oman.

The new plant specializes in manufacturing intravenous solutions and kidney dialysis solutions utilizing German technologies as per the highest international quality standards. It aims to provide the local and international markets with effective and safe medicines using the best manufacturing materials while adhering to the health quality standards applied in the Sultanate of Oman.

With a built-up area of approximately 22,000 square metres, the new pharmaceutical plant will meet the local market needs for pharmaceutical solutions and constitutes a step forwards to localize pharmaceutical industries and achieve drug security in the Sultanate of Oman as well as the Middle East and North Africa regions. It has an annual capacity of 15 million units of intravenous solutions, and 2.3 million units of kidney dialysis solutions.

The Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said that the plant is one of the outputs of the Health Sector Investment Lab organized by the Ministry of Health in December 2022 in cooperation with the National Program for Investment and Exports Development (Nazdaher) and Oman 2040 Vision Implementation Follow-up Unit.

The minister noted that the project constitutes another achievement in expanding free and industrial zones in Dhofar Governorate and a step towards supporting national trends and the goals of Oman Vision 2040 in the fields of industry and health security.

Shaikh Salim bin Ali al Mahri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dhofar Pharmaceutical Industries Company, said that the project is the first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman, and is expected to cover the local demand for intravenous solutions and kidney dialysis solutions estimated at 5 million units annually.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).