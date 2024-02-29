Egypt - Leading pharmaceutical company Novartis Pharma (Novartis Egypt) officially inaugurated its new premises in Egypt located in the vibrant business district of New Cairo. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the company’s long-standing presence in Egypt and reinforces its commitment to the country’s healthcare system and to patients.

The ceremony, attended by Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s Minister of Health, Klaus Moosmayer, Novartis Chief Ethics, Risk & Compliance Officer and Elisabeth Gilgen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Switzerland in Egypt, as well as other key healthcare dignitaries and partners, underscored Novartis’ steadfast commitment to expanding access to innovative medicines and supporting positive impact in the Egyptian healthcare landscape.

For over 58 years Novartis has served Egyptian patients, evolving into the country’s leading pharmaceutical company, its innovative medicines in Egypt have reached over 18.5 million patients in 2023 across diverse therapy areas. With a strong local manufacturing presence and continuous investment in research and development, Novartis remains committed to delivering high-value medicines that alleviate society’s greatest disease burdens.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new Novartis headquarters, the Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, said: “In light of the state’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the private sector, especially in the field of medicine, we are here today to congratulate Novartis on its new headquarters as a new step towards strengthening and reaffirming our strategic partnership.” ” We thank Novartis for its collaboration, contributing to the success of various presidential health care initiatives, including the initiative for early cancer detection and treatment, the presidential initiative for women’s health, and the initiative to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). We also reiterate the Ministry of Health’s support for the company in its efforts to provide its products to all patients, and implement social responsibility projects and initiatives.”

“The inauguration of Novartis’ new premises in Egypt represents a significant milestone not only for the company but also for the ongoing collaboration between Switzerland and Egypt in the healthcare sector,” said Ms. Elisabeth Gilgen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Switzerland in Egypt. “Switzerland has a long history of partnering with Egypt in various fields, and healthcare is a key area of focus. We are proud to see Novartis’ continued commitment to innovation, access to medicines, and social responsibility, which aligns perfectly with our shared goals for Egypt’s healthcare system. We believe that this new facility will further strengthen our collective efforts to improve the lives of millions of Egyptians.”

“The inauguration of our new office symbolizes Novartis’ steadfast commitment to the Egyptian people and their healthcare needs,” said Sherif Amin, Country President of Novartis Egypt. “We are proud of our legacy and excited to continue partnering with stakeholders to ensure access to innovative medicines and contribute to a healthier future for all.”

In support of Egypt Vision 2030 and as a testament to Novartis’ belief in building strong stakeholder alliances to advance healthcare for all, the company is collaborating on diverse Presidential Initiatives led by the Ministry of Health, including initiatives for Cancer Control, Women’s Health and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

In partnership with the Ministry of Health and healthcare professionals, Novartis is now focused on pioneering new approaches to accelerate access to innovative treatments for heart failure as well as breast cancer patients.

