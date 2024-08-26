The Chairman of American Hospital Dubai-Nigeria Limited, Mahmoud Harbaji, has announced the upcoming opening of another world-class representative office in Abuja, scheduled to kick off in December 2024.

Speaking at the launch of the American Hospital Dubai’s first Nigerian representative office in Lagos during the week, Mahmoud Harbaji said the office will serve as a vital link between the Dubai-based hospital and patients across Nigeria, acting as a healthcare “embassy” to facilitate access to advanced medical care.

Checks revealed that the Lagos office, located on Bishop Aboyade Cole in Victoria Island, was officially commissioned by the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Nigeria, Dr. Abdullah Al-Mandoos, alongside the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who represented the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Harbaji emphasised Nigeria’s significance within Africa, noting that the decision to go ahead with an Abuja office also will further solidify the key relationship between Nigerians and the American Hospital Dubai, ensuring Nigerian patients have seamless access to world-class medical services in Dubai.“Through our offices in Lagos and Abuja, we aim to make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of Nigerians,” Harbaji said.

Prince Tonye Princewill, board member of AHD Nigeria Limited, highlighted the pivotal role of the Abuja office in bridging the gap between enquiries and actual travel for medical treatment.

He said: “The office will serve like an embassy in Abuja for the American Hospital in Dubai, offering, fast tracked medical visas without you or your escort required to visit an embassy, inclusive treatment that will take care of flights, accommodation, checking in, etc, all leading to unbelievable prices. But the representative office is just the tip of the iceberg, because with the trend of things, AHD is going to do more and talk less.”

The Lagos launch event was well attended by top government officials, embassy staff, politicians, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries, including the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, former House of Representatives member Mr. Dakuku Peterside, veteran Nigerian actress, director, and businesswoman Joke Silva, and the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos, His Highness Alhaji (Dr.) Mohammed Abubakar Bambado.

The Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Nigeria, acknowledged the efforts of both the Nigerian President and Governor Sanwo-Olu in supporting this healthcare initiative, which has been in development since 2019. He expressed confidence that the Abuja office, like the Lagos office, will bring to fruition the vision of enhanced healthcare collaboration between Nigeria and the UAE.

In his remarks at the Lagos event, Prof. Akin Abayomi highlighted the strategic importance of the Lagos office as the first step in a broader collaboration to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare sector. He noted that Lagos State’s GDP has significantly increased from N27 trillion to nearly N45 trillion since the beginning of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s first term, a remarkable achievement for any African governed space.He emphasized that Lagos, with its 35 major general hospitals catering to over 1,000 patients daily, requires specialized hospitals for complex procedures like neurosurgery, cancer treatment, and kidney transplants.

The Abuja office, like the Lagos office, will simplify the process for Nigerians seeking medical care in Dubai by assisting with visas, flights, accommodation, discounts and a chance to speak with your doctors in person before the journey. This expansion into Nigeria underscores the American Hospital Dubai’s commitment to investing in the country and making high-quality healthcare accessible to Nigerians.

In addition to the Abuja office, plans are also underway to establish a diagnostic center in Lagos, further demonstrating the hospital’s dedication to improving healthcare services for the Nigerian population.

