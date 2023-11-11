Saudi Arabia - Regional AI powerhouse Mozn, a leader in enterprise artificial-intelligence technologies, has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health to leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence in pursuit of efficiency in medical operations, enhanced patient experiences, and optimum treatment outcomes.



The agreement was formalized in a memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed between the two parties at the Global Health Exhibition, which was hosted in Riyadh from 29th to 31st October. A key area of focus for the collaboration will be the Ministry of Health’s 937 service center, which fields calls from the kingdom’s citizens and residents on a range of health matters, including 24/7 medical consultations with trained physicians and the receipt and administration of complaints and feedback.



Mozn’s specialists will work on the development of an AI solution that helps the center capitalize on its data and anticipate the future needs of callers.



“The 937 center excels at caring for the nation's patients, efficiently connecting them with suitable doctors and valuing their feedback,” said Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, Founder and CEO of Mozn.



“Through this new MoU, we aim to leverage cutting-edge AI technology to assist the center's decision makers in expanding operations. Our data scientists will analyze the center’s data and funnel it through our AI model, allowing 937 officials to gain valuable insights that will be crucial to the center’s overall development journey.”



Mozn has formed strong partnerships with government entities across the region, collaborating on use cases from fraud prevention to business intelligence. Its longstanding work with the Ministry of Health is one example of how the company is supporting the Government of Saudi Arabia in fulfilling its vision 2030 for the future; an AI vision.

