Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), a multinational pharmaceutical company, has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Celltrion and Celltrion Healthcare (Celltrion) for Yuflyma (CT-P17). CT-P17 is the first adalimumab biosimilar with a high concentration, low-volume and citrate-free formulation.

This latest agreement provides Hikma with exclusive rights to commercialise Yuflyma in all of its Mena markets, strengthening its strategic partnership with Celltrion.

To date, Hikma has launched three of Celltrion’s biosimilar products, Truxima (rituximab), Remsima (infliximab) and Herzuma (trastuzumab), and is in the process of launching a fourth product, subcutaneous formulation of infliximab, Remsima SC.

High value portfolio

“Building a portfolio of high-value, differentiated products continues to be a key focus area for Hikma,” said Mazen Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Vice Chairman and President of Mena.

“We are excited to add Yuflyma to our portfolio, strengthening our offering of biosimilar and innovative biologic products. Celltrion’s strong technical capabilities and our well-established commercial presence continues to help us increase patients’ access to important medicines that help them in their treaent journey for these difficult diseases. This agreement builds on our position as the fourth largest supplier of medicines in Mena and furthers our purpose of putting better health within reach, every day.”

