Saudi-based Fakeeh Care Group has announced that its key subsidiary - Dr Soliman Abdulqader Fakeeh Hospital Company (DSFH) - has signed up Advanced Horizons Contracting Company for the construction of its new medical centre in Makkah with a total built-up area of 14,400 sq m.

Under this SAR104.1 million ($28 million) contract, Advanced Horizons Contracting will be responsible for construction, electromechanical and finishing works, said Fakeeh Care Group in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The entire work will be competed by AHC, a key subsidiary of DSFH, within 18 months, it stated.

According to the Saudi group, the excavation, shoring and dewatering works for the project have already been completed.

Once ready, the new 2,450-sq-m healthcare facility will offer the local community 20 clinics covering all specialties, an expanded ER department, a day surgery unit, a pharmacy and will be equipped with the latest technology for laboratory and radiology services, it added.

On the financial impact, Fakeeh Care Group said the project will affect the group's liquidity during the construction period. It is also expected to impact the financial results when it starts operating as a medical centre in the second quarter of 2026.

