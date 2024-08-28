Egypt - Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, received representatives of the company implementing the electronic platform for health tourism, in preparation for its launch during the coming period, at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that the meeting came in implementation of the directives of the President of the Republic to accelerate the pace of work to launch the electronic platform for health tourism, and to highlight the capabilities of the Egyptian state in this framework, which pushes towards attracting incoming tourism and those seeking health and medical tourism to Egypt, making it a primary destination on the map of global medical tourism, as one of the goals of Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

During the meeting, the Minister was briefed on a detailed presentation of the services that the platform will provide, including artificial intelligence technology, which will provide recommendations to platform users, and some advanced features that make Egypt at the forefront of leading countries in health tourism, in addition to providing services to communicate with users of the multilingual platform, to provide a unique and distinctive experience for visitors to the platform.

Abdel Ghaffar pointed out that the Minister directed to contract with Egyptian doctors abroad to provide health services to incoming patients, stressing the importance of verifying the validity of certificates for doctors wishing to join the platform.

The Ministry’s spokesperson added that the platform will provide booking services to enable patients to search for healthcare providers, specialists, and various medical centers based on their needs, and provide detailed information about hospitals and treatment services, in addition to providing educational services to patients about the tourist attractions available in the place where they receive medical services.

The platform provides telemedicine services, including virtual consultations to connect patients with healthcare providers, and provide follow-up services to patients after returning to their countries, in addition to a multilingual customer service to answer all patient inquiries.

