Cairo - The Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) will hold the first edition of Africa Health ExCon on 5-7 June at Al Manara International Conference Centre in the Egypt International Exhibition Centre (EIEC).

To be convened under the auspicious of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the conference will attract professionals in the health and pharmaceutical sectors under the theme "Your Gate to Innovation and Trade", according to a recent press release.

Africa Health ExCon will enable pharmaceutical and healthcare companies to explore the investment potentials in Africa through the proper sourcing of products and equitable distribution of the medical technologies.

The UPA Head, Bahaa El-Din Zidan, said that the conference aims to accelerate Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and raise investments in the health care sector to meet the Agenda African Union 2063.

