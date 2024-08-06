Nozha International Hospital (NINH) has reported a 28.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first half (H1) of 2024, registering EGP 52.473 million, compared to EGP 40.748 million, according to financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 6th.

The company’s revenue surged 21.1% YoY to EGP 202.782 million in the six-month period ended June 60th, compared to EGP 167.442 million during the first six months of 2023.

Egypt-based Nozha International is a shareholding company operating in the field of healthcare facilities management.

The company manages and operates Al Nozha International Hospital, which provides general health and surgical services in the fields of internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatric, psychiatric, orthopedic, ophthalmology, and physical therapy.

Tags

Financial results Nozha International Hospital

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).