Trade deals worth AED8.5 billion ($2.31 billion) were sealed at the 29th edition of the Dubai International Pharmacy Technologies Conference and Exhibition – Duphat 2024, which concluded in Dubai on January 11, a report said.

Emirates News Agency, WAM, quoted Dr Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Chairman of Duphat as saying: "Through Duphat, we endeavour to economically and academically support the pharmaceutical industry by cultivating partnerships among stakeholders and professionals within this sector."

Duphat 2024 stands as a pivotal cornerstone in fortifying the UAE economy, and plays a substantial role in bolstering both the retail and tourism sectors within the country and the broader region, a statement said.

Duphat actively contributes to fostering trade promotion and the amalgamation of ideas and innovations, thereby revitalising the public economy. This positive influence amplifies business potential, aligning seamlessly with the UAE's vision of being a premier destination for commerce and tourism, the statement added.

Dr AbdulSalam AlMadani, Executive Chairman of Duphat, said: “We remain steadfast in our pursuit of the visionary leadership of the UAE that has achieved unprecedented creativity and distinction in the health sector, setting unparalleled standards for Dubai that we are unwaveringly committed to upholding.”

"The deals achieved in Duphat are a testament to the great ambition of the pharmacy and technology industry as well as placing Dubai in the Global City Strength Index."

Commenting on the pharmaceutical industry, he said: "The event facilitated consequential deals and meetings, connecting participants with customers, suppliers, and manufacturers in the realms of pharmaceuticals and technology. This positive outcome has spurred their commitment to ensure their presence in the forthcoming year."

The closing ceremony awarded the poster presenters for their research, and the stand designs creativity and efforts to highlight new technologies in the pharmaceutical industry.

Duphat is organised annually by Index Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of Index Holding, and is supported by Dubai Health Authority, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology, European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences, European Society of Clinical Pharmacy, Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia and the European Society of Oncology Pharmacy.

