DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today opened the 49th edition of Arab Health, the largest healthcare exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Speaking on the occasion of the event’s inauguration, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said that under the visionary guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the healthcare sector of Dubai is set to further consolidate its benchmarks of excellence by providing best-in-class infrastructure, deploying the latest technologies, and attracting skilled talent.

“Dubai’s focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centred medical care through strong public-private partnerships has significantly enhanced its reputation as a leading regional and global healthcare hub. By bringing together the world's foremost healthcare expertise and institutions, and fostering an environment for excellence and innovation in the sector, Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a premier healthcare destination. Healthcare remains one of our highest priorities in line with the government’s objective to make Dubai one of the world’s best places to live and work,” H.H. Sheikh Maktoum added.

Being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 29th January to 1st February 2024, the exhibition features over 3,400 exhibitors, more than 40 international pavilions, and over 180 participating countries. Visitors to the event have the opportunity to network, discover cutting-edge healthcare technology and game-changing healthcare insights, and form meaningful business connections.

H.H .Sheikh Maktoum toured the exhibition, accompanied by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of Dubai Executive Council; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, and a number of senior officials and healthcare experts.

During the tour, His Highness visited pavilions of M42, Dubai Healthcare City, Emirates Health Services, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Philips and GE Healthcare, where he was briefed about their latest services and products. He also visited the Italian pavilion at the exhibition.

Arab Health 2024 has nine product sectors, which include Medical Equipment and Devices, Disposables and Consumer Goods, Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy, Imaging and Diagnostics, Healthcare and General Services, IT Systems and Solutions, Healthcare Infrastructure and Assets, Wellness and Prevention and Healthcare Transformation.